Renewable growth slows, CARB weighs its options, BMW i3 recalled: Today's Car News

May 17, 2019
Follow Bengt

2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

California considers some extreme options as the federal government prepares to reveal new fuel economy rules. Carbon dioxide levels are climbing while growth in renewables has slowed. And BMW deals with an issue that can shut down the i3. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

CARB is bracing for the Trump administration’s revamped emissions and fuel economy rules with some extreme options on how it could keep its air clean if it’s stripped of its own greenhouse-gas rules—including toughening up on refineries and purging tailpipes completely.

BMW issued a recall for a small number of 2018 i3 electric cars—both with and without the range extender—for a potential issue with a circuit board that could completely disable its electric propulsion system.

Due to China’s cut in solar subsidies, global renewable energy growth is faltering as carbon dioxide levels climb. Growth in the U.S. helped make up the difference, though.

Thursday, the NTSB released a preliminary report on a March crash involving a Tesla Model 3 crashing into a semi and revealed that Autopilot had been engaged.

Take a look at this list of the lowest-rated new vehicles, via our partner site The Car Connection. Yes, it includes some old-style economy cars, as well as some thirsty family vehicles that are   well past their prime.

And finally, our Motor Authority colleagues were able to drive the upcoming 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid—in Police Interceptor form. Pursuit Mode didn’t tell them anything about fuel efficiency, but it’s worth a read.  

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

VW looking for battery lessons, ‘Ring record with ID R racecar VW looking for battery lessons, ‘Ring record with ID R racecar
First drive review: 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover charges ahead, luxury first First drive review: 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover charges ahead, luxury first
Aston Martin Rapide E makes first public appearance at Monaco e-Grand Prix Aston Martin Rapide E makes first public appearance at Monaco e-Grand Prix
"Honda e" becomes official name of Urban EV, more hybrids to come "Honda e" becomes official name of Urban EV, more hybrids to come
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us



More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.