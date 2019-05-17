2018 BMW i3 recalled for circuit-board issue causing sudden shutdowns

Follow Bengt



2018 BMW i3

Some BMW i3 models from the 2018 model year are being recalled for an issue that could cause sudden power loss and shutdown.

At root of the issue is a printed circuit board, part of the Electric Motor Electronics (EME) module, that may not have been made to specifications. The issue could cause the lack of electrical contact, causing the EME module to shut down high-voltage electrical power after detecting the condition.

The issue affects 134 BMW i3 REx vehicles and just 25 i3 BEV vehicles. That covers a specific range of build dates in January for the REx and in January and February 2018 for the BEV.

According to paperwork filed by BMW, the circuit board “may not have undergone a sufficient cleaning process during Tier-2 supplier production.”

BMW cites “several field incidents” as leading to the discovery of the issue but is not aware of any accidents or injuries stemming from the issue.

The i3, and especially the i3 REx, have been affected by several significant recalls over the past couple of years:

Last October BMW issued a recall for the charge cords of nearly all 2018 and 2019 plug-in vehicles it built for sale in the U.S.—including the i3.

In 2017 it recalled 19,130 i3 REx models from the 2014 through 2017 model years for an issue with the fuel vent.

BMW also in late 2017 recalled more than 30,000 i3 it had then sold in the U.S. from the 2014 through 2018 model years to reprogram the airbag to accommodate drivers not wearing their seatbelt [yes, still a U.S. requirement].

Under this new recall, dealers will replace the EME module on affected cars. The effort will start around June 7, 2019, and owners will be notified. Those with questions or concerns can call BMW at 800-525-7417.