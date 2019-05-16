Mercedes' carbon-neutral future, Volvo's battery suppliers, Honda's EV: Today's Car News

Follow Bengt



Mercedes-Benz plans to go all-renewable—globally. Honda names its electric city car that's bound for Europe. And Volvo names its battery suppliers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volvo took an unusual step in naming its official battery suppliers for its upcoming electric vehicles, like the Polestar 2 and the upcoming all-electric version of the XC40. According to the company's statement, it assures some flexibility in the supply chain.

The Honda Urban EV concept, focused toward Europe, has been named the "Honda e" as the little electric car heads to production. Honda says there have already been 6,500 "expressions of interest" in Britain alone.

Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz detailed a new plan for a carbon-neutral passenger-car fleet. That means factories that run on renewable energy, renewable options for vehicle charging, and many more plug-in hybrids and EVs—with aims to do this in every global market by 2039.

Volkswagen has, like a few other automakers, provided a figure for how much capacity its electric vehicles should be able to hold by the end of their battery warranty. It now also says that the batteries should last "the life of the cars."

Finally, we have a new round of spy shots of the Porsche Taycan testing. It's due to bow in final-production form at the Frankfurt auto show in September.

