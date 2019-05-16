"Honda e" becomes official name of Urban EV, more hybrids to come





Honda last week confirmed a new name for the Urban EV concept that it has showed twice at European auto shows recently.

The car will be dubbed the Honda e when it goes on sale in Europe, though the company did not specify any time frame.

The company said it has already received 6,500 "expressions of interest" for the car just in Britain.

Based on specs released at the Geneva auto show in March, the car will carry a fairly short range rating of 124 miles on the nevertheless-generous European WLTP test cycle, will offer 50-kilowatt CCS DC fast charging, and is geared toward sporty performance.

Honda emphasized, however, that the Honda e will not be alone in its upcoming lineup of electrified vehicles.

Teaser for 2020 Honda e

At the Geneva auto show in March, the company said it plans to offer fully electrified cars in Europe by 2025. And last week, Honda CEO Takahiro Hachigo announced that the company will expand its two-motor hybrid system across its entire model lineup and expects those hybrids to account for 60 percent of Honda's global sales by 2030.

Reached for comment by Green Car Reports, Honda spokeswoman Jessica Pawl said the goal applies to the U.S. as well as other regions.

"We will electrify our products mainly with hybrid technologies. By increasing sales of our hybrid models all around the world, Honda will contribute to the global environment through the improvement of fuel economy," Hachigo said in a speech.

Hachigo singled out the Civic, Accord, CR-V, Fit (known as the Jazz overseas), and HR-V (Vezel, in some markets), all of which have versions with Honda's two-motor hybrid system somewhere in the world, already account for 60 percent of the company's worldwide sales. (The Insight is essentially a hybrid Civic in the US.)

The CR-V Hybrid is widely expected to go on sale in the U.S. for 2020 after a mid-cycle refresh.

Honda also sells an all-electric version of the HR-V in China, the GAC Honda Everus VE-1. It plans a second electric HR-V with the Dongfeng Honda X-NV later this year.