Dyson patents show possible Tesla Model X competitor





Patent drawing for Dyson electric car due in 2021

Dyson, the maker of snazzy, high-tech vacuum cleaners, has said for two years that it will build electric cars starting in 2020.

Now the company has released patent drawings that give a hint of what at least the first one may look like.

The drawings show a long, low crossover SUV—call it a wagon if you must—reminiscent of the former Mercedes-Benz R-Class or the original version of the Chrysler Pacifica.

It shows three rows of forward facing seats in a relatively low-slung body that should allow it to move plenty of passengers relatively efficiently, within its sleek shape.

That sounds a lot like the mission of the Tesla Model X.

James Dyson, the company's namesake founder, sent a memo to staff, obtained by Bloomberg, saying that the patents, "don't reveal what our vehicle will really look like or give any specifics around what it will do." It went on to say, they do "provide a glimpse of some of the inventive steps," the company is considering.

The patent shows a battery under the floor and large, relatively narrow tires that could be used to reduce rolling resistance.

Dyson, known as a somewhat eccentric inventor, has also said that the company will build a range of new models in the coming years.

Last year, Dyson acquired land in Britain to set up a test track at a former British air force base and announced it would build its new electric cars in Singapore at a new factory to be constructed by 2020, and start production in 2021. The company has committed to spending $2.6 billion to launch its automotive business and plans to hire 500 staff members.

In January, it hired former Infiniti executive Roland Krueger to head up its automotive operations and moved its automotive headquarters to Singapore.