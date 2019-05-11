VW ID 3, 2020 Hyundai Ioniq, Lincoln plug-ins, battery supplies: The Week in Reverse





Volkswagen ID concept, 2017 Los Angeles auto show

What may cause delays in some electric cars?

Which new electric SUV went into production this past week?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending May 10, 2019.

This week brought a lot of updates, primarily for the European market.

Most notably, Volkswagen named its first long-range electric hatchback the ID 3, opened order banks for the car, and received 10,000 deposits on the first day. After validation delays, the car won't go on sale in Europe until next year. VW says it will sell other electric cars based on the ID in the US starting in 2020. In interviews with Automobile Magazine, company insiders revealed that VW may be looking to offload some of its specialty and performance brands to help finance its transition to electric cars.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886

Mercedes-Benz began producing its new long-range electric SUV, the EQC in Germany on Monday. The car is expected to make its U.S. debut next year after the company starts building them in its factory in Alabama.

And Hyundai announced new range estimates for its updated 2020 Ioniq Electric arriving in Europe later this year. The new car will go 184 miles on the European WLTP driving cycle, a significant boost over the current model. The company has made no announcement when or if the new version might come to the US.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec)

German regulators fined Porsche about $600 million for selling diesel models with engines from its parent Volkswagen Group that failed to comply with European emissions laws.

Fiat Chrysler revealed that it will pay Tesla $2 billion to piggyback on its emissions credits in Europe, almost as much as Tesla raised in a recent stock sale and new credit facilities.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also settled a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. over emissions from its Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 pickups with EcoDiesel V-6 engines.

Workhorse W-15 extended-range electric pickup truck

In the US, electric cars also arrived at the center of politics when President Trump tweeted that electric truckmaker Workhorse would buy GM's idled factory in Lordstown, Ohio. Both companies were quick to say they are still in negotiations.

And the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers took issue with Colorado's plan to require electric cars to be sold in the state, proposing that the state adopt a voluntary electric-vehicle sales program instead.

2020 Lincoln Aviator plug-in hybrid

Lincoln laid out hopes that its push toward plug-in hybrids, followed by EVs, may breathe new life into its brand image.

Electrify America, the relatively new public charging network set up by Volkswagen as part of its diesel settlement in the U.S., announced new pricing plans, membership options, and a new app.

EVgo curbside DC fast chargers at Southside Park, Sacramento, California [CREDIT: EVgo]

Competitor EVgo opened its first street-side public fast-charge stations in Sacramento, California.

We ran down all the best deals on electric cars for May, including some big discounts on remaining inventory of the Chevrolet Volt.

2019 Chevrolet Volt

Reports from around the auto industry, including Tesla, Hyundai and Kia, and battery supplier LG Chem indicate that a battery shortage may be on the horizon as more automakers ramp up production of EVs.

1960 Henney Kilowatt [for sale on Hemmings]

And our unique find last Sunday was the first of 43 Henney Kilowatts sold to the public in 1960.

