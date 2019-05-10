VW ID 3 Deposits; Porsche diesel fines; best deals; Colorado EV pushback: Today's Car News





2019 Honda Clarity Electric

Volkswagen gathered 10,000 deposits for its new ID 3 electric car. Germany fined Porsche $600 million over diesel-emissions cheating. The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers headed to Colorado to head off the state's effort to mandate electric vehicle sales there. And we rounded up all the best deals on electric, plug-in, and hybrid cars this month. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In its first day taking orders in Europe, VW racked up 10,000 deposits for its new ID 3 electric hatchback, almost a year before it arrives in dealerships.

The Porsche fine represents the last pending legal actions against the automaker over parent-company Volkswagen's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

After Colorado announced plans to become the 10th state to join California's zero emissions vehicle mandate, a lobbying group that represents automakers met with the governor to advocate for a voluntary system instead. He said he's considering it.

Our list of best deals on green cars this month includes some new bargains and some popular models.

Spy photographers have caught Honda's new European electric hatchback out testing in camouflage.

Finally, ride-sharing service Lyft partnered with Google's Waymo self-driving ride-sharing service to allow Waymo riders to hail autonomous rides from the Lyft mobile app.

_______________________________________

