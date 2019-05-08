Mercedes-Benz EQC, VW ID 3, FCA emissions boost Tesla: Today's Car News





Tesla Model Y - introduction, Hawthorne CA, March 2019

Electric cars are starting to roll out from German automakers. Volkswagen gave a name to its new electric hatchback, and started taking orders. And Mercedes-Benz rolled the first electric EQC SUV off its assembly line in Germany. Details emerged of Fiat Chrysler's deal with Tesla to share emissions credits. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen opened its order banks for its first of a new generation of electric cars, the ID 3 electric hatchback, albeit only in Europe.

Mercedes-Benz also launched its new EQC electric SUV in Europe, with the first example rolling off the assembly line this week.

The emissions deal between Tesla and FCA announced last month could be worth a surprising amount to Tesla's bottom line.

And in our latest Twitter poll, most readers reported realizing the full amount of the federal tax credit if they bought an electric car last year. A sizable minority, however, didn't.

Google is revamping its Android Auto driving interface to give it a cleaner look, more flexibility, and simpler operation.

Finally, BMW says it will roll out a fleet of 500 fully-self-driving SUVs based on its iNext electric SUV concept, in 2021.

