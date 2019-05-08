Report says Fiat Chrysler emissions deal worth $2 billion to Tesla





Analysts should no longer be worried about whether Tesla has enough cash to meet its immediate needs.

In addition to $2 billion it raised in stocks and convertible bonds last week, the company signed a deal with Fiat Chrysler last month to share its emissions credits in Europe with the Italian-American automaker, which is lagging in electric cars.

What wasn't apparent at the time is that the Fiat Chrysler deal was also worth about $2 billion to the Silicon Valley startup automaker, according to a report last weekend in the Financial Times (subscription required.)

The Financial Times noted that Fiat Chrysler will pay Tesla $1.8 billion euros ($2 billion U.S.) to pool the two companies' emissions credits in Europe through 2022.

The European Union has set a target to reduce emissions across the Continent by 25 percent by 2022. The reductions would require increases in fuel economy from 45 mpg to 57 mpg on official tests by 2022.

Fiat Chrysler is ramping up its production of plug-in hybrids and electric cars with new planned plug-in hybrid versions across its lineup, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler. After 2022, the company told the Financial Times, it expects to be able to meet European emissions targets on its own.

Tesla, meanwhile, faced big losses in the first quarter following a sales slowdown in the U.S. after tax credits on its cars dropped, and delivery struggles overseas. The company reported losses of almost $640 million, or almost $920 million when considering expenses relating to its planned expansion with a new factory in China and development of four new models: the Model Y, the Semi truck, the pickup, and the second-generation Roadster.

The company had just short of $2.2 billion on hand.

Combined with the $2 billion in new investments, and another $2 billion from Fiat Chrysler, Tesla now seems to have dodged an oncoming financial cyclone by a wider margin than many expected.