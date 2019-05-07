Lincoln plugs in, EcoDiesel settlements, Electrify America rates: Today's Car News





2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel, New York City, Jan 2014

Lincoln hopes plugging in will bring younger customers to its showrooms. A federal judge approves payouts to customers who bought Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 pickups with diesel engines. Electrify America rolls out a new mobile app, as well as new rates and membership plans. And our latest Twitter polls ask what era of classic EV readers might like to restore for themselves. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Ford's luxury division, long struggling with an aging buyer demographic, hopes building high priced, high-performance luxury SUVs that plug in will appeal to more tech-oriented younger buyers.

Owners, lessees, and former owners of V-6 diesels from Fiat Chrysler—the Ram 1500 Ecodiesel and Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel—are now eligible for compensation payments following a lawsuit over the vehicles' emissions. Buyers also need to take the vehicles in for a recall to have their emissions cleaned up.

Electrify America, the charging network formed out of Volkswagen's diesel emissions cheating scandal, has joined other such networks by introducing new charging plans and an app to monitor and find its chargers.

After we featured an unusual historic electric car for sale on Sunday, our latest Twitter poll asks what type of classic electric car our readers might want to have in their own garages.

Spy photographers have caught a nearly-final Porsche Taycan out testing—and it looks a lot like the original Mission E concept.

Finally, a new continuously variable transmission gives the 2020 Hyundai Elantra a big boost in gas mileage.

_______________________________________

