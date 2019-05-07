Settlement pays Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel owners up to $3,075





2016 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel HFE

In a settlement between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the EPA, owners of Jeep and Ram trucks with the EcoDiesel V-6 engine can claim up to $3,075.

The $307.5 million settlement, initially announced in January, was approved by a federal judge on Friday.

Owners have until February 3, 2021 to file claims for the settlement money at www.EcoDieselSettlement.com

DON'T MISS: No buybacks: FCA settlement for Ram pickup, Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel owners

To qualify for the settlement money, owners will also have to bring their vehicles in for a recall to have emissions equipment updated to bring them into compliance with the emissions standards that originally applied.

The emissions recall work has to be completed by May 3, 2021 for owners to be eligible for the settlement money.

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel, New York City, Jan 2014

The settlement applies to about 100,000 vehicles—2014 to 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 pickups with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine. These vehicles were sold as "clean diesel" vehicles, and the government claims they did not to comply with emissions standards in their original form.

CHECK OUT: Diesel lawsuit proceeds against Mercedes-Benz

Current EcoDiesel Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 lessees, and previous owners of the vehicles, will also be available for cash settlements of $990. Former owners and former lessees have barely three months to submit claims, however. Their deadline is August 1, 2019.

The settlement stands in contrast with that of Volkswagen's diesel settlement. While FCA has ordered recalls for all its non-complying diesels, it will not buy back any cars, because there are none that can't be brought into compliance.