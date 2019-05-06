Tesla EPA ratings, 2020 Hyundai Ioniq update, EVgo curbside chargers: Today's Car News

May 6, 2019

Reports emerging from around the electric-car industry point to a wave of possible battery shortages on the horizon. The EPA rates the new Tesla Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus, as well as the Model S Long Range. Hyundai reveals the range of the new battery in the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric—in Europe. And fast-charging network EVgo opens the first curb-side fast chargers in the U.S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A new lawsuit between two of the largest EV battery suppliers, as well as reported closed-door statements from Tesla point to potential shortages of batteries and the materials to make them. That could delay several of next year's (if not this year's) highly-anticipated new electric models.

Hyundai still won't talk about how it will update its range of plug-in and hybrid Ioniqs in the U.S., but in Europe they're getting a complete update with more tech inside and a bigger battery with more range.

The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range and the new Model S long range get official EPA ratings, and they both top their categories.

DC fast-charge network EVgo has opened the first installation of six fast chargers alongside a city street in the US, in Sacramento, California.

Facing shortages of battery supplies and potential price hikes, Audi plans to continue the pursuit of hydrogen fuel-cell cars under, which it may call H-tron.

Finally, Florida could be the next state to legalize self-driving cars without a safety driver.

