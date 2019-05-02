2020 BMW 7-Series plug-in hybrid rated just 16 electric miles

Follow Bengt



Although the gigantic new twin-kidney grille might be the most eye-catching addition to BMW’s flagship luxury 7-Series sedan, the model in the lineup that’s gone through the most change might well be the one with a charge port: the 745e xDrive plug-in hybrid.

The 2020 BMW 745e xDrive iPerformance can go 16 all-electric miles, according to the EPA, which posted ratings for the upcoming model this week. That’s 2 more all-electric miles than the model it replaces, the 740e xDrive.

The 7-Series plug-in hybrid has lost efficiency in the remake, however. The 745e has a much larger gasoline engine—a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder—and it’s rated just 22 mpg combined, versus 27 mpg combined for the previous 740e. Both models include xDrive all-wheel drive.

The previous version of the 7-Series plug-in hybrid, called the 740e xDrive iPerformance, was the first U.S.-bound 7-Series with a 4-cylinder engine. Its 2.0-liter turbo-4 gave that version a total system output of 332 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, and it could get to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. The 745e makes 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque altogether and can dash to 60 in 4.9 seconds.

Along with a bigger engine, the posh hybrid luxury sedan gets a bigger battery. The capacity has been increased to 12.0 kwh (now with 10.4-kwh net) in the 745e, versus 9.2 kwh in the 740e.

2019 Volvo S90

The closest alternative for Americans currently is the 2019 Volvo S90 Plug-In Hybrid, which offers 21 miles of EPA-rated electric range and otherwise 29 mpg combined.

The 2020 BMW 745e xDrive comes in U.S. spec in Luxury and M Sport versions. It arrives this spring, starting at $96,445, which includes a $995 destination fee; it should be eligible for a federal EV tax credit of $5,836.

Currently the BMW 530e and 530e xDrive qualify for CARB HOV stickers, but the 740e doesn’t—and neither, likely, will the new 745e.