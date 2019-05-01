2019 Audi E-tron discounts, GM electric truck, EV myths debunked: Today's Car News





2019 Audi e-tron first drive - Abu Dhabi UAE, December 2018

GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed that the company is developing an all-electric pickup. Audi is offering significant incentives right out of the gate on its new 2019 E-tron electric SUV. Our editor emeritus debunks some pervasive electric-car myths. Tesla faces a new lawsuit over last year's fatal Autopilot crash in California. And the results of our Earth Day Twitter poll show increasing optimism about EV capabilities. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Audi's 1.9 percent financing for 66 months on the new 2019 E-tron electric SUV is unusual in a brand new model just rolling into dealerships.

In the company's latest quarterly earnings call with investors, General Motors CEO Mary Barra confirmed rumored plans to develop an all-electric pickup truck, even without an investment in startup electric pickup-maker Rivian.

Our editor emeritus, John Voelcker, runs down seven of the most common EV myths—any why most of them don't hold up.

The family of a man killed when his Tesla Model X veered off a California highway into highway divider has sued the automaker over the performance of its Autopilot system.

The results are in from our Earth Day Twitter poll, which shows that many readers think it's already socially unacceptable to drive a car with a tailpipe, and most think it soon will be.

As Cadillac rolls out its Super Cruise self-driving system to models beyond the CT6 for 2020, the brand's chief engineer says it also plans to update its capabilities via over-the-air-updates similar to Tesla.

Finally, Toyota announced that it will extend Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa capability to 2018 Camry and Sienna owners. They have to bring their cars to a dealer for the update, though.

