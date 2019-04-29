Elon Musk tweets, 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, NYC solar: Today's Car News

Apr 29, 2019

2020 Toyota Highlander teaser

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches a new settlement with the SEC to avoid contempt charges. We sat down with the chief engineer of the new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid to learn how it reaches fuel-economy estimates similar to the compact Corolla. Some new infrastructure could help boost wind power in California. And New York puts its public transportation to work delivering solar power. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Following a second run-in with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February, in which agency lawyers threatened to hold him in contempt of an earlier agreement, Musk reached a new settlement that specifies what subjects the CEO can tweet about without legal approval.

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid gets most of its fuel-efficiency gains from a switch to a four-cylinder engine, rather than a V-6, but better aerodynamics, lighter weight, and a bigger battery also help.

A new power line from Wyoming to Nevada promises to bring more wind power to West Coast markets where it can charge electric cars.

New York plans to boost renewable energy by installing up to 10 gigawatts of solar power on buildings used for its ubiquitous public transportation system.

A Miami real estate developer plans to incorporate a skyport for future flying cars in one of the city's latest apartment towers.

Finally, a new study shows that Americans form close bonds with their vehicles after spending 18 days a year sitting in them.

