Tesla Roadster, Ford emissions, Bentley's electric future: Today's Car News

A plan for more plug-in vehicles is changing form at Bentley—to what, we're not sure yet. A West Coast network could keep semis charged up. Analysts peer into the Tesla Roadster. And Ford's under federal scrutiny for emissions certifications. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation related to Ford's February disclosure that it might have polluted more than its emissions certifications suggest.

The West Coast Electric Highway paved the way for electric-car road trips when they weren't possible in many other regions. Now states and utilities are looking to set up a similar ribbon of West Coast fast chargers for electric semis.

Bentley was sounding bullish on electric vehicles a few years ago—including the possibility, now off the table, of an electric sports car. Now it's talking plug-in hybrids and mulling a new model strategy due in July.

Autopilot and Tesla's upcoming "feature complete Full Self-Driving" were the stars of the electric automaker's event for investors earlier this week. However Tesla also let investors sit in the Roadster for the first time.

The former top executive of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, and the former CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn was released on bail this week after another arrest in April.

And finally, the rental-car industry has had to rethink its models given car-sharing firms like Car2Go and ZipCar. Now Enterprise Rent-A-Car is dabbling with a subscription plan that lets drivers swap vehicles up to four times a month.

