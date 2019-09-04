EV sales in California are booming. We get to tell you what it’s like to ride in the Porsche Taycan electric car. And Porsche pushes out specs and info, and pulls the final wraps off the Taycan, triggering a mother lode of stories from our editors. All this and more at Green Car Reports.

Today marked the full-stop information drop regarding the 2020 Porsche Taycan, the much-anticipated electric sports car Porsche first teased at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show, when it was called the Mission E Concept.

In our roundup of coverage this morning, we also brought you seven things we really didn’t expect to see in the production Taycan. Some are good, some bad, and well, you be the judge.

The 2020 Taycan will most definitely not include Tesla-style one-pedal driving. It’s a curious choice, but Porsche has a strong argument.

And over at our companion site Motor Authority, check out what it’s like to ride in the Taycan.

Electric car sales have been booming in California, as sales of small cars and even plug-in hybrids have sagged. Let’s hope the EV market perks up elsewhere in the nation.

And the 2020 Lexus RX and RX-L luxury crossovers have been updated with a closer touch screen, versus last year’s finicky touchpad. The hybrid RX 450h still earns up to 30 mpg combined.

