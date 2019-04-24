Teslas go farther, Ford and Rivian, Sono production, Colorado fines: Today's Car News





Two of the most popular electric-car companies had big news moments today. Startup electric truck-maker Rivian announced a $500 million tie-up with Ford. Tesla revamped its Model S and Model X lineups with both longer and shorter ranges. Colorado plans fines for charging-space violators. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

On Wednesday morning, Ford announced that it will invest $500 million in startup pickup-maker Rivian to use its electric "skateboard" chassis for a new electric model from Ford.

Tesla revamped its Model S and Model X lineups with longer ranges and more efficient motors, as well as reinstating more affordable Standard Range variants of both models.

Sono announced that it will build its new solar-electric hybrid at Saab's former Trollhätten, Sweden, factory, now run by National Electric Vehicles Sweden.

The Colorado legislature passed a bill to fine drivers who block electric-car charging spaces without charging.

Porsche announced its next plans for electric cars: the 718 Boxster and Cayman.

Finally, Google's self-driving service Waymo announced plans to build—or outfit, actually—its self-driving cars in Detroit.

