Audi E-tron delays, EVgo Autocharge, Hyundai-Kia EV app: Today's Car News

Rivian reveals the company plans six new models. Hyundai and Kia release an app to customize settings and performance for plug-in cars. Audi faces more battery delays for its long-awaited E-tron electric SUV. EVgo turns on the first non-Tesla fast chargers with one-step Plug'n Charge. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Rivian won't stop at a new electric pickup and SUV. The company's founder and CEO told Bloomberg that the company has up to six electric trucks and SUVs in the works, and that's not all.

Want to customize the performance and features of your electric car? Hyundai and Kia have an app for that! And it won't even void your warranty.

EVgo says it is the first charging network (other than Tesla) to turn on chargers using the new one-step Plug'n Charge standard—as long as you drive for Maven. The company is also testing different configurations of battery storage at its fast chargers in the U.S.

Reports from Europe suggest more delays for the Audi E-tron as Audi faces battery supply issues.

Toyota has been quiet on the self-driving car front until now. The company revealed last week that, along with primary supplier Denso, it invested $667 million in Uber's self-driving car unit.

Finally, Chicago police arrested 16 people for stealing as many as 100 Car2Go car-sharing service cars in the city.

