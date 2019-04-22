Report: Rivian plans six new models by 2025





Rivian R1T

Rivian has been taking, not just the electric-car world, but the car world in general by storm with its planned all-electric pickup and SUV. But its plans don't stop there.

CEO RJ Scaringe told Bloomberg last week that the company will bring six new all-electric models to market by 2025.

We've caught glimpses of the first three: the R1T pickup and R1S SUV that the company showed in prototype form at the LA Auto Show last November, and the spy photos of a high-performance off-road rally car that the company has hinted will be its third model.

Rivian R1S

The pickup is expected to arrive in 2021 as a 2022 model and the seven-passenger R1S SUV a year later. The rally car would arrive sometime after that.

The other models will also be focused on the truck and SUV market, Scaringe said.

Those six electric trucks and SUVs may not be the end, either. They comprise models that Rivian will produce under its own brand, but the company has said that it plans to license its "skateboard" electric-car chassis to other automakers as well, to produce products that won't compete directly with its own models.

In its latest investment round last fall, Rivian announced that it received $700 million from Amazon, and rumors swirled that the company was also talking to GM.

In the interview, Scaringe revealed that the company rejected an offer from GM to trade its electric powertrain expertise with GM in return for GM's manufacturing and production prowess, in order to protect its ability to license its technology to other automakers.

The Michigan-based startup automaker also owns the vast former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Illinois, that used to churn out everything from Eclipse hatchbacks to hulking Endeavor SUVs (and Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth badge-engineered products). That's where Rivian plans to produce its own cars, as well as potentially those for other clients.