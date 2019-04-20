From New York to Shanghai, all the latest electric cars: The Week in Reverse





2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886

What company announced plans to finally bring new diesels to the U.S.?

Where are new incentives being offered on used EVs?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending April 19, 2019.

This week was all about new-car debuts at the New York and Shanghai auto shows. In New York, Toyota showed a new Highlander Hybrid rated at 34 mpg combined, up from 29 mpg for the previous model. Mazda announced that it will begin selling a new diesel version of its CX-5 SUV rated at 28 mpg combined. It will be the first new diesel passenger vehicle on the market in four years. Mercedes-Benz announced a new signature launch edition of its upcoming EQC electric SUV. Called the Edition 1886, it is named for the company's invention of the internal combustion automobile in, you guessed it, 1886. And Hyundai's Genesis luxury division revealed its tiny Mint concept city car.

2019 Geometry A

In Shanghai, several mainstream automakers released new electric models for the Chinese market, including Honda and Kia. Karma, the Chinese-owned California startup that builds the continuation of the Fisker Karma, introduced two new concept models in Shanghai as it seeks new partnerships with automakers. Chinese startup EV-maker Nio revealed its new ET Preview sports sedan concept. Geely announced a new electric car brand it calls Geometry, along with a preview of Geometry's first production model. And Aston Martin chose Shanghai to reveal its new electric track car, the Rapide E.

In New York, a coalition of automakers, charging companies, and states announced the strategy for it "Drive Electric, Drive Change" marketing campaign to promote electric cars in Northeastern states. The plan calls for making chargers more visible and marketing to Millennials.

Nikola Tre

At the same time, U.S.-based startup semitruck-maker Nikola showed off two new hybrid hydrogen semis at an event in Phoenix.

A new trademark filing revealed a likely new name for GM's next electric car: the Chevrolet Bolt EUV. We got a chance to drive the 2019 Chevy Bolt EV back-to-back with the new long-range 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus, and found that the Leaf more than holds its own.

Chevy Bolt EV vs. Nissan Leaf Plus

Earlier in the week, we took a look at sales of all the plug-in and electric cars on the market and found that sales dipped across the board in the first quarter of 2019, led by Tesla. Tesla also announced that it will start a recycling program for used batteries from its cars at its battery Gigafactory in Nevada.

Now that tax credits for electric cars in Ontario have ended, and the Canadian government has proposed offering a new national tax credit, a pair of non-profits have teamed up to offer buyers in the province a rebate on used electric cars.

