Chevy Bolt EV vs Nissan Leaf Plus; Honda, Kia EVs for China; used EV incentives: Today's Car News





Qiantu K50 by Mullen, 2019 New York auto show

We recently drove both the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus and 2019 Chevy Bolt EV, then compared them. Honda and Kia rolled out new electric cars for the Chinese market. GM trademarked a possible name for the new electric sibling to the Chevy Bolt EV. And Ontario, Canada, buyers can get rebates on used electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We got a chance to drive the new long-range Nissan Leaf Plus back-to-back with the Chevy Bolt EV, and we pitted them against each other in a head-to-head comparison.

GM has trademarked the name Bolt EUV, likely for the next electric vehicle to be produced alongside the Chevy Bolt at its Orion, Michigan, factory. The new model is rumored to be an electric SUV.

At the Shanghai auto show, Honda introduced a new electric version of the HR-V, the Dongfeng Honda X-NV, for the Chinese market, while Kia rolled out a plug-in hybrid version of the Forte, called the K3 plug-in hybrid in China.

A pair of non-profits in Ontario are teaming up to offer a first-of-its-kind rebate on used electric cars for buyers in the province, which could prove a model for other places.

Mullen, which formerly sold the Coda electric car, is coming back with a new Chinese electric sports car, the Qiantu K50, complete with a new dragonfly logo.

Finally, in a new survey of legal recreational marijuana users, 60 percent say they drive under the influence of the drug, even as many of them acknowledged that it impaired their driving.

