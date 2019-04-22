Charging network EVgo goes tagless, tests battery buffers at stations





EVgo 350-kw DC fast-charge station, Baker, Calif.

EVgo announced earlier this week that it will be the first charging network—other than the Tesla Supercharger network, of course—to enable a feature for its DC fast chargers that doesn't rely on RFID tags or even credit cards to be activated.

The charging network will roll out the ISO Plug&Charge standard on its CCS chargers used by GM's Maven ride sharing cars, which operate in 12 cities in North America.

EVgo calls the feature Autocharge, rather than Plug&Charge, a name which rival network Electrify America announced it will use.

"This technology not only further simplifies the EV charging experience, but also eliminates much of the hassle associated with RFID-card management,” said Maven Electrification Project Leader Frank Marotta Jr., in a statement.

The Plug&Charge system which is not yet supported by all cars or automakers, stores payment data along with vehicle parameters in software on the car, and uses the data connection in the charge cable to transmit the payment and identification data to initiate charging.

The system saves drivers several steps of plugging in and paying for charging and makes connecting to a charger faster than starting a fill-up at a gas pump.

Based on a new ISO standard 15118, the technology is expected to begin rolling out to chargers that regular electric-car drivers can use later this year. So far, however, there are few EVs that can use it.

Storage batteries

Last week, EVgo also announced that it installed various configurations of 14 storage batteries at 11 of its DC fast charging stations to essentially act as buffers to help balance power demands, and thus minimize expensive demand charges from utilities.

The company will test different battery configurations to gather data on what's most cost-effective. Among the trials are used batteries from BMW i3s, batteries tied to single fast-chargers, and those tied to a pair of fast chargers. One of those chargers is at the University of California, San Diego, and another testbed is at a station in Baker, California, (adjacent to the world's largest thermometer) on the way from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, which also has solar panels.

“As electric vehicles advance to accept higher power charging rates, energy storage will play a growing role in balancing the load of larger and higher power stations," said EVgo executive vice president Julie Blunden.