2019 Mazda CX-5 diesel, Mercedes-Benz EQC, more Karmas, more Nikolas: Today's Car News





Kia Habaniro Concept, 2019 New York International Auto Show

After other automakers have walked away from diesels in the U.S., Mazda says it will add a long-awaited diesel to its CX-5 lineup. Mercedes-Benz showed off a new launch edition of its upcoming EQC electric SUV. Karma showed off its new lineup in Shanghai. Nikola revealed two new hybrid fuel-cell semitrucks. And a new survey of Northeastern drivers shows who's interested in electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Mazda has promised new diesel models since before the Volkswagen emissions scandal erupted in 2015. Now that most automakers have given up on the technology in the U.S., Mazda is finally rolling out its long-promised diesels.

Mercedes-Benz will start selling its EQC electric SUV with a new 1886 edition to celebrate the company's invention of the first gas-powered car in 1886.

Karma teased its new lineup of electric cars for months, and finally showed them all at the Shanghai auto show this week as it looks for new partners to help build the cars.

U.S.-based startup semitruck maker Nikola revealed two new hybrid fuel-cell trucks at an event in Arizona on Tuesday, along with a new lineup of electric off-road vehicles and personal watercraft.

Drive Change, Drive Electric is a relatively new organization of Northeastern states and automakers aiming to boost sales of plug-in cars in the Northeast. The organization's latest survey reveals an interest in electric cars, but concerns about a shortage of places to charge them.

Kia revealed a spicy new concept for a small electric utility vehicle that it calls the HabaNiro.

Finally, our partners at The Car Connection round up the most important cars of the New York auto show.

