Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 electric SUV kicks off a new era

Follow Bengt



Against the bustling backdrop of the New York auto show, Mercedes-Benz introduced a vehicle that it says celebrates its humble roots—in 1886, when Karl Benz is credited with inventing the first automobile.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 1886 Edition is positioned to show off the extensive range of features offered in this new fully electric model, while looking a little bit sharper.

DON'T MISS: 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 makes public debut at Paris auto show

Mercedes calls the Edition 1886 “a special car for a special moment.”

“Back then, we were the ones to first revolutionize individual mobility. The EQC now once again marks a new era. An era in which electric mobility is reliable, simple, and at the same time exciting," said Mercedes-Benz sales chief Britta Seeger, in a release.

Key performance, battery, range, and charging specs for the Edition 1886 look essentially the same as those announced for other EQC models; but it stands out with its cohesive, distinctive appearance package and a set of tech extras.

CHECK OUT: Mercedes EQC electric crossover SUV teased in new videos

On the outside, the Edition 1886 has a black-panel radiator grille with high-gloss edging. Coordinated high-gloss-black 20-inch wheels and special badging complete the look.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886

Distinctive upholstery for this special edition is made of MB-Tex synthetic with Dinamica microfiber, in a dark blue and black theme—more a dusty blue, as it looked under show lighting—with lettering embroidered into the backrests and center console.

The Edition 1886 includes a Burmester Surround Sound audio system and fragrance and ionization systems. An Energizing Coach feature can recommend specialized programs for lighting, the seats, and ventilation to help keep the driver awake and alert. It can also incorporate data from available Garmin wearables, like fitness trackers, in making that decision—although Mercedes-Benz USA couldn’t verify that the latter will make it into U.S. cars.

READ MORE: Mercedes breaks ground on US battery factory

The EQC has two asynchronous (induction) motors, together providing 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque. It can accelerate to 60 mph in an estimated 4.9 seconds, with a top speed limited to 112 mph.

Its 80-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack can be charged using a CCS (combo) DC fast charging connector at up to 110 kw, and Mercedes-Benz notes that its 7.4-kw onboard charger is liquid-cooled. U.S. EPA range ratings aren’t expected until closer to this model’s American expected on-sale date in mid-calendar-year 2020.

European models of the EQC will go on sale late this summer, nearly a year earlier than in the U.S., yet the Edition 1886 will mark first deliveries in both markets. Portions of a likely total of 1886 of these special-edition vehicles are to be distributed globally—making them an exclusive way to claim a stake in Mercedes’ past and future.