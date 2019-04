2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, Nio ET Preview, Genesis electric, Chevy Volt? Today's Car News

Volvo connected car safety

At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Toyota unveiled a new, more efficient Highlander Hybrid. Genesis unveiled a tiny electric coupe. In Shanghai, Chinese startup automaker Nio released a concept version of its next model, the ET Preview sedan. And our latest Twitter poll asks what GM should do with the Volt name now that it no longer makes the Chevy. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid gets a new inline-4 and an estimated EPA rating of 34 mpg.

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis revealed a two-seat electric Mint coupe concept.

For its next act, Chinese startup Nio will introduce a sleek, electric sports sedan, which it revealed in Shanghai in the form of the ET Preview.

Now that Chevrolet no longer builds the Volt, our readers have some suggestions what GM should do with such a great name for a plug-in car. Check out our latest Twitter poll results.

Volvo is rolling out its vehicle-to-vehicle communications system in all its cars in Europe for 2020.

Finally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the price of the automaker's Full Self-Driving Capability will "increase substantially over time," starting May 1.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter