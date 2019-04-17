With the Chevy Volt discontinued, how should GM use the name? Twitter poll results





Cadillac electric crossover SUV based on GM BEV3 modular platform

The discontinued Chevy Volt had one of the all-time great names for an electric car.

Now that it has been discontinued, it seems a shame to let such a great name go to waste.

GM has made no suggestions of continuing the Volt nameplate, so we thought we'd see if we could help them along with some suggestions in our latest Twitter poll.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

The poll asks our readers, "Now that Chevy no longer makes the Volt, how should it use the name?"

GM President Mark Reuss has suggested that the company won't build any more hybrids, such as the Volt with its Voltec extended range hybrid system. So our choices for what to do with the name didn't include building a new Voltec Chevy SUV. They included using on a new rumored electric Chevy SUV, a new electric SUV from Cadillac, and a new charging network.

A good number of readers came through with responses, but most felt no nostalgia for the name.

Now that Chevy no longer makes the Volt, how should it use the name? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) April 9, 2019

Among our suggestions for a new use of the name, respondents' top choice was to use it on the new electric SUV that Chevrolet is likely to build at the Orion, Michigan factory that builds the Chevy Bolt EV, the choice of 37 percent of our respondents.

Readers' next choice among options to keep the name alive, at 24 percent, was to use it for a new charging network from GM, perhaps similar to Tesla's Supercharging network, or VW's Electrify America chargers, which can be used by electric cars from all manufacturers. To be clear, GM has made no suggestion of building its own charging network.

Only 3 percent of respondents thought GM should use the Volt name its new electric SUV from Cadillac, designed to be the first representation of a new GM strategy to make Cadillac its primary electric-car brand.

2019 Chevrolet Volt

Almost equal to the number who would like to see the Volt name on a new electric SUV from Chevy were those who had apparently no nostalgia for the name. a full 36% said GM should just "Let it go." The plug-in car movement has driven away from plug-in hybrids like the Volt and toward more pure electric cars such as the Chevy Bolt EV, and perhaps some readers feel the Volt name has been sullied by its association with a hybrid, no matter how advanced it was for its day.

Our hopes aren't high that GM will take any of these suggestions, but if they do, we'll let you know.

Since our polls are unscientific, without sufficient sample size to make a representative national survey, and because our respondents are self-selected, we can't blame GM for not taking our results too seriously.