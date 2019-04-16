Aston Martin Rapide E, Karma Revero GT, Tesla battery recycling: Today's Car News

Apr 16, 2019

Aston Martin revealed the production version of its first electric car, the Rapide E, while California startup electric-carmaker Karma rolled out its updated Revero GT and a new Pininfarina GT Coupe in Shanghai. Tesla announced a new battery recycling facility at its Nevada Gigafactory. And our latest Twitter poll asks which new electric cars readers are most excited to see at this week's twin auto shows in New York and Shanghai. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla announced plans in its new sustainability report to open a new battery recycling facility at its Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. The facility will recycle used batteries from early Teslas as well as extra batteries from the company's own manufacturing efforts. 

At the Shanghai auto show, Karma showed its updated Revero GT with an engine from BMW, along with a new electric coupe styled by Pininfarina.

Aston Martin also brought its first production electric car, the Rapid E, to Shanghai. The car is expected to be the first on the market with an 800-volt battery system that can recharge to 80 percent in less than 15 minutes. 

Lotus is the latest brand to launch a revival with a new electric hypercar in Shanghai.

And our latest Twitter poll asks which electric cars from the New York or Shanghai shows most interest our readers.

Finally, Ford CEO Jim Hackett and Uber's chief scientist Raquel Urtasun independently threw cold water on expectations that self-driving cars could arrive in consumers' driveways any time soon.

