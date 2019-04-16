Which electric cars are you most eager to see at this week's auto shows? Take our Twitter poll





Volkswagen ID Roomzz concept

This week, two auto shows on opposite sides of the world will focus on electric cars—and the transition there.

The Shanghai auto show in China has become a showcase for electric-car concepts since the country announced that it plans to require all new cars in the future to become electric.

The New York International Auto Show is one of the oldest in the U.S., and with its urban location and the growing demand for electric cars in the U.S., along with the rollout of several new electric cars this year, the New York show has become more focused toward that future.

This week, our Twitter poll asks readers which new electric cars expected to debut at the two shows most interest them.

Which electric car are you most interested in seeing from this week's auto shows? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) April 16, 2019

Among the interesting debuts between the two shows are the Audi E-Tron quattro, which has appeared in Europe and which we've had a chance to drive, but hasn't been seen yet in the U.S. The car will cost $75,945 when it goes on sale next month and have an estimated 204 miles of range. It will be the first new car—perhaps Tesla aside—that can charge at 150 kw.

Aston Martin debuted its long-awaited Rapide E electric car at the Shanghai auto show in Tuesday, an electric-car for the track based on the high-performance Rapide AMR. It may have a range less than 200 miles, but can also take advantage of very speedy 800-volt charging.

The Pininfarina Battista is the storied brand's first electric car, a supercar with 1,900 horsepower from four electric motors that can hit 62 mph from a standstill faster than a Formula 1 car. The company will sell 150 copies for a reported $2.5 million, and has begun taking orders.

Finally, Volkswagen added to its planned onslaught of new electric models with the large ID Roomzz SUV, which is scheduled to appear at the Shanghai auto show. Volkswagen says the ID Roomzz is planned for the Chinese market, but it is based on VW's MEB electric-car architecture, which will be sold in other models in other parts of the world.

The four models represent a cross-section of the upcoming electric-car market, from exotics to luxury cars, to mainstream SUVs.

Let us know what type of new electric cars interest you by clicking over to our poll. And remember that, as always, our Twitter polls are unscientific, because of our usual low sample size and because our respondents are self-selected.