Report: Panasonic pumps brakes on Tesla Gigafactory expansion plans

Apr 11, 2019

Tour of Tesla battery gigafactory for invited owners, Reno, Nevada, July 2016

Tour of Tesla battery gigafactory for invited owners, Reno, Nevada, July 2016

Battery-giant Panasonic put a damper its planned investment of hundreds of millions of dollars to expand Tesla's Gigafactory site in Nevada, raising concerns that slowing investment could slow the pace of progress for EVs.

Media reports indicated that Panasonic was reportedly considering investments of up to $1.3 billion for battery production to extend the facility's capacity by 50%. Those plans have been put on hold until 2020 or later. Nikkei Asian Review first reported on Panasonic's plans, citing unnamed sources familiar with the Japanese company.

For now, it appears that Tesla will expand its site near Reno, Nevada, alone, although the automaker hasn't revised expected deliveries for its electric cars for 2019.

“We will of course continue to make new investments in Gigafactory 1, as needed. However, we think there is far more output to be gained from improving existing production equipment than was previously estimated," Tesla said in a statement.

READ NEXT: Tesla may use new battery supplier for cars made in China factory

Panasonic's hesitation to pour more money into Gigafactory may be less of an indictment of Tesla, which reported a significant slowdown in the first quarter of this year, than it is on the status of EV and battery production.

Panasonic's Tesla battery business lost roughly $180 million in the fiscal year that ended in March, according to Nikkei, more than last year. Slowdowns in production of Tesla's Model 3 sedan, its most affordable electric car, ate into Panasonic's profits and reflected a reality for mainstream EV producers—lower prices require higher volumes for profitability. Lower profits mean less development to make the batteries cheaper to produce.

The net spiral could take its toll on battery producers going forward.

For now, it appears that Tesla will diversify its battery suppliers, including producers in China, and its partnership with Panasonic may be renewed in 2020, sometime closer to expected production of the Model Y crossover.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Kia Soul EV first drive review: 243 electric miles in the box 2020 Kia Soul EV first drive review: 243 electric miles in the box
2019 Audi e-tron EPA range revealed: Nothing to brag about, but aiming for the real world? 2019 Audi e-tron EPA range revealed: Nothing to brag about, but aiming for the real world?
Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid released for Europe Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid released for Europe
Volkswagen ID Roomzz full-size electric SUV to bow in Shanghai Volkswagen ID Roomzz full-size electric SUV to bow in Shanghai
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us



More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.