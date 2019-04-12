2019 Audi E-tron ads take aim at electric myths





Audi e-tron quattro ad: "Not for You" [Screenshot]

One reason that electric-car adoption hasn't taken off faster is that, while automakers market the heck out of the benefits of SUVs and crossover vehicles, they launch EVs with nary a peep.

Now Audi is on the cusp of launching its first all-electric model and is taking direct aim at many of the concerns that potential buyers have about electric cars. It launched a series of 15 new ads for the Audi E-tron this month, ahead of its arrival in May. (The brand also took released an E-tron ad that was well-received during the 2019 Super Bowl in January.)

Perhaps the most creative of the new ads, called "Not for You," most directly addresses the complaints that naysayers lob against electric cars.

With a slightly dazed young professional watching a neighbor open their garage to a new E-tron plugged in, the narrator intones: "Electric it's not for you."

As the neighbor runs the car through its duty-cycle paces over perhaps year, rapid-fire, on camera, the narrator runs through all the negative stereotypes about electric cars:

- It's not for you because it doesn't have enough range.

- It's not for you because it will never survive winter.

- It's not for you because, electric just can't keep up.

- And good luck finding a charging stations.

- Oh, by the way, you no longer get the privilege of hanging out at gas stations.

The narrator doesn't address any of these objections directly. The car on the video rolls right through them, blasting through deserted wilderness, snowy two-tracks, and charging. Audi's Formula E racecar makes an appearance to refute the notion that electric cars are slow.

The E-tron quattro will go on sale in the U.S. in June (it is already available overseas) for $75,795 with a modest 204-mile range. It makes up for that somewhat by being the first electric car on the U.S. market that can handle charging speeds of up to 150 kilowatts, though there are relatively few charging stations that can provide that level of power yet.

If electric-car advocates complain that mainstream automakers have been slower to ramp up mass production of electric cars than Tesla, perhaps one thing they can bring to the table is the kind of advertising and marketing that EV advocates have clamored for.