Kona Electric pricing, Ford charging software, Karma recall, EV racing: Today's Car News





BMW i.FE18 Formula E racer, Ad Diriyah 2018

Prices have gone up on the new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. Ford revealed new software and testing to determine optimal locations for public chargers. Karma gets hit with an airbag recall for original 2012 Fisker Karmas. And our in our latest Twitter poll results, our readers change their minds about electric racing. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After its Kona Electric debuted to rave reviews, Hyundai wasted no time raising prices. The base price on the Kona Electric SEL quietly rose March 27 from $37,495 to $37,995, including destination but before applicable federal and local incentives, and no more equipment.

Ford found a new way to site public EV chargers conveniently in London. They followed 180 delivery vans in the city and collected more than 5 million data points to learn were they go to learn where to put chargers along routes they already travel and at places they already stop.

Karma may not have built original 2012 Fisker Karmas, but it is taking care of them in the latest airbag recall.

And in our latest Twitter poll results, our readers weigh in on what type of racing might stoke more interest in electric cars. With a new series on the horizon, the results diverge from previous answers we've gotten from similar questions.

Former Nissan Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn, father of the Nissan Leaf, released a video proclaiming his innocence after his latest arrest on financial charges in Japan.

Finally, in an effort to prevent terrorism and stop other crime, New York City rolled out new trial facial-recognition software on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge coming into the city. The only problem: It didn't recognize anybody.

