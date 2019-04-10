Karma gets hit with Fisker recall over airbags





2012 Fisker Karma from the Rogers' Classic Car Museum collection

The Takata air-bag inflator recall is the largest recall in automotive history and it's affected automakers from every corner of market.

The latest is Karma, the maker of the Revero, continuation of the former Fisker Karma exotic plug-in hybrid.

Last month, the NHTSA released a recall notice announcing that Karma is recalling 472 2012 Fisker Karmas for defective passenger-side air bag modules.

As with other cars covered by the Takata airbag recall, the air bag's inflators can become corroded and the cans can eject shrapnel toward passengers along with the inflating air bag. Also like other Takata air bag recalls, this recall is regional, affecting cars registered in 41 states: all but Alabama, California, Hawaii, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The company already recalled 811 2012 Karmas in those states as part of an earlier campaign in 2017. (That was typical of the Takata air bag recall campaign, where a shortage of replacement parts led NHTSA to require recalls of cars in certain warm-weather and humid states before they were recalled elsewhere because the canisters were more likely to rust and the propellant was more likely to become overly volatile in those states.)

Karma spokesman Dave Barthmuss told Green Car Reports "Although Karma Automotive did not manufacture any of the Fisker Karma vehicles impacted by the 2012 Takata Airbag recall, we are committed to an outstanding ownership experience and so fully support MY2012 owners with NHTSA’s recall actions."

He noted that parts are available and that 70 percent of the 2012 Karmas subject to the recall were repaired in the first round in 2017.

Karma has dealerships in 15 U.S. cities that will complete the repairs.