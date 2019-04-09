Polluters pay, 2020 Kia Soul EV, hydrogen internal combustion: Today's Car News





2020 Kia Soul EV first drive - South Korea - April 2019

We had a first chance to drive the new 2020 Kia Soul EV. London's new pollution charge on older vehicles makes it really expensive to drive older cars into the city. And our latest Twitter poll asks what GM should do with the Volt name now that it no longer produces the car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

First announced in 2017, the city of London's new pollution charge on older gas and diesel cars took effect on Monday. On top of the daily congestion charge already in place since 2003, it will now cost more than $31 to drive an older car—even a five-year-old diesel—into the city center.

We got the chance to spend some quality time with the new 2020 Kia Soul EV in Korea, and found it more practical and sportier than the already very good outgoing model. Now the question is, how many American may be able to buy it.

Back before electric cars became commonplace after 2010, several companies were working to develop internal combustion engines that ran on hydrogen. We take a look at the many reasons why hydrogen internal combustion is probably dead.

And our latest Twitter poll asks: "Now that Chevy no longer makes the Volt, what should it do with the name?"

Mini has announced the name for its new sporty electric hatchback, the Mini Cooper S E, and spy photographers have captured new images of the car out charging.

Finally, California has filed a second lawsuit against the federal government over the EPA and NHTSA's proposal to freeze fuel economy standards. In the first case, California and 16 other states (plus Washington, D.C.), sued the EPA and NHTSA to block the proposal. Now a new lawsuit alleges that the federal agencies are not providing necessary documents to fight the first one.

