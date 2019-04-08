Ford Explorer plug-in, Karma Revero, German emissions collusion: Today's Car News





Teaser for 2020 Karma Revero debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

European prosecutors charged German automakers Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW with collusion over emissions shortfalls. Fiat Chrysler will pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to meet emissions targets. The 2020 Ford Explorer will get a plug-in hybrid version in Europe. And Karma revealed a few details of its revised Revero for 2020. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After raiding German automakers' offices in 2017, European emissions regulators charged VW, Daimler, and BMW with colluding to avoid installing the most effective emissions equipment on their gas and diesel cars.

Chrysler announced that it will pay an unspecified sum in the hundreds of millions of euros to Tesla to pool the two companies' vehicle fleets in Europe to meet emissions targets. Tesla regularly sells various emissions credits to other automakers, but this is the first time it has pooled the entire fleet of cars it sells with another automaker.

Along with gasoline and conventional hybrid versions of its new 2020 Explorer, Ford introduced a new plug-in hybrid version of the SUV in Europe last week. It gives a preview of the upcoming Lincoln Aviator plug-in hybrid for the U.S.

And Karma, which builds the continuation of the original Fisker Karma, revealed a few updates to the model it now calls the Revero for next year. The updated model will have more powerful electric motors and switch from a GM-supplied turbo-4 to a turbo-3 from BMW.

As other self-driving car competitors move to introduce more cars into test fleets around the world, Apple patented a system to help self-driving cars correct for tire slippage.

Finally, a new study by the IIHS attributed 10,000 deaths on U.S. highways to rising speed limits since 1993.

