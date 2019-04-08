Karma Revero gets more power, BMW 3-cylinder





Redesigned Karma Revero teaser

The Karma Revero is getting a long-needed update later this year, and the company has just revealed a few details.

You'll recall that the Revero is the continuation of the original Fisker Karma, which went on sale in 2011. The company and its manufacturing facilities for the Karma were bought out by a Chinese company. Now the company is named Karma, and the car was renamed the Revero. Other than the name, though, the car hasn't changed.

It still uses its original 37-mile lihtium-ion battery pack, two electric motors good for 403 horsepower, and a GM-sourced 2.0-liter turbo-4.

Last month, Karma announced that it will unveil an update to the Revero, along with two new models, a Pininfarina designed SUV, and a new all-electric flagship called the Vision.

In an email on Thursday, Karma revealed to Green Car Reports that the new 2020 Karma Revero will have more power, along with a more efficient and powerful gas engine from BMW.

The new engine will be BMW's 1.5-liter turbo-3 found in the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, which, combined with more powerful motors and likely new batteries, will boost acceleration from about 5.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph to a more sportscar-like 4.5 seconds.

Karma signed an agreement with BMW in 2015, and the updated Revero has been spotted by amateur and spy photographers several times testing around the U.S., most likely with the new engine.

With improved battery technology, the Revero is also likely to get a longer range in the updated model. Karma says it will also give a much-needed update to the Revero's in-car electronics.

The updated car, along with the Vision and Karma's new unnamed SUV, are set to debut at the Shanghai auto show later this month.