2020 Volvo XC60 T8, 2020 V60 T8 plug-in hybrids get Polestar Engineered performance

Apr 11, 2019

Volvo Polestar Engineered models

Lots of EV drivers know electric cars are fun to drive; why shouldn't plug-in hybrids be too?

That's the approach Volvo is taking with its new  2020 XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered plug-in hybrid, and the latest addition to its plug-in hybrid and Polestar Engineered fleet, the 2020 V60 T8 Polestar Engineered. The new models will share developments introduced on the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered plug-in hybrid sedan.

CHECK OUT: Volvo XC90, XC60 T8 plug-in hybrids add electric miles for 2020

Both will use Volvo's front-wheel-drive, 2.0-liter gas turbocharged and supercharged inline-4 with its 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel-drive electric motor setup.

Combined, the gas front and electric rear drivetrains in the Polestar Engineered XC60 SUV and V60 wagon produce 415 horsepower and a walloping 494 pound-feet of torque. The electric motor in the rear is tuned to deliver torque faster and to bias the handling more toward rear-wheel drive. 

DON'T MISS: Volvo to boost plug-in hybrid production to 25 percent of fleet

Polestar Engineered is the name Volvo gives to high-performance variants of conventional Volvo models, tuned by its new Polestar high-performance and electric vehicle division.

Polestar has already introduced its own Polestar 1 high-performance plug-in hybrid coupe, and its all-elecrtic Polestar 2 fastback. The 600-horsepower, $150,000, carbon-fiber Polestar 1 will go on sale later this year.

2020 Volvo XC60 Polestar Engineered

In the vein of in-house performance tuners, Polestar Engineering has also massaged the models' suspensions with components from Swedish suspension designer Ohlins, which is most famous for building motorcycle suspension systems. Polestar uses new Ohlins struts with dual-flow valve technology and a new Ohlins strut-tower brace to stiffen the cars' chassis.

READ MORE: Volvo taking on Tesla with Chinese-built Polestar 2 electric car: details and photos

They use a more open wheel design for better cooling of the new six-piston brake calipers.

Standard versions of the Volvo plug-in hybrids have will have about 20 miles of electric range for 2020, according to manufacturer. The Polestar Engineered versions are likely to have a little less with bigger tires and more power.

