Tesla sales; Audi e-tron, Ford SUV range; pickup mpg; sporty Nio: Today's Car News





Nio Power

Tesla announced its production and delivery numbers so far for 2019—and they aren't very promising. Audi released long-awaited final range ratings for its upcoming e-tron quattro electric SUV. lFord also reveals the European range rating for its upcoming Mach E—or whatever they call it—electric SUV, which could hint at how far it might go in the U.S. We run down the highest-mileage full-size pickups. And Chinese startup electric-automaker Nio revealed its third production model. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla deliveries were down in the first quarter, from 90,700 cars in the end of 2018 to 63,000 from January to March, as it concentrated on deliveries in Europe and China. Of those, 50,900 were Model 3s, down from 63,150 last quarter.

Audi announced a disappointing final EPA range estimate for its upcoming e-tron quattro electric SUV, saying it is focused on manufacturing capability and long-term durability.

At the same time, the company announced that its new Mustang-inspired "300-mile" high-performance electric SUV will be rated at 370 miles of range in Europe. It will likely be significantly less in the U.S., but it's still a promising sign.

Chinese electric-car startup Nio teased a picture of its third production model, the sleek ET7 fastback sedan set to appear at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

And we run down the most fuel-efficient full-size pickups from the big Detroit automakers, with some surprising results.

After earning a rare release on bail last month, former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn was rearrested on charges of new alleged financial crimes, which may silence his plans to tell his side of the story at a press conference scheduled for next week.

Finally, Ford, GM, and Toyota have banded together to set rules for how self-driving cars should be tested and deployed.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter