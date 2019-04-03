Which classic VW kit would you like to see revived as an EV? Twitter poll results





Volkswagen ID Buggy concept

Volkswagen is planning up to 70 new electric cars based on its upcoming affordability-focused mass-market MEB platform. But the company itself may not build them all.

At the Geneva auto show last month, VW said it was seeking other partners to use the platform to develop lower-volume special interest cars, such as its ID Buggy that harkens back to the Meyers Manx dune buggy based on old Volkswagen Beetle platforms from the 1960s.

That led us to wonder what other special cars our readers might be interested in on VW's new electric platform. Our Twitter poll question last week was, "Which classic VW kit would you like to see revived as an EV?"

Which classic VW kit would you like to see revived as an EV? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) March 26, 2019

A plentiful variety of kit cars based on those old Beetle platforms provided plenty of inspiration.

The Manx was perhaps the best known and most iconic, but there were many others, primarily with fiberglass bodies, from the gull-wing sports car Bradley GT to 1950s MG TD replicas to beautiful replicas of '50s Porsche Speedsters produced by several companies.

DON'T MISS: VW ID Buggy teases potential of electric-car platform with some beach fun

Those weren't the most popular with our Twitter respondents, however. By far the largest group of our respondents, 43 percent, wanted to see someone build a new electric VW Beetle, perhaps inspired by the numerous electric conversions of classic Beetles already on the road. Chairman Herbert Diess has dismissed the idea of VW itself producing an electric New (new, new) Beetle after two previous gas-powered retro-modern versions have grown stale and struggled to find customers.

After that, the numbers dropped significantly, with 28 percent wanting to see a new electric version of a Porsche Speedster, the Beck Speedster standing in for our poll. Canadian EV startup Electra Meccanica has shown such a vehicle, an electric conversion of a fiberglass Intermeccanica Speedster based on an old Beetle platform and converted to electric power. But that's hardly the same, is it?

CHECK OUT: Electra Meccanica teases new-old e-Roadster

Sticking with the open-air sports car theme, a further 23 percent of our respondents voted for a reincarnation of the Meyers Manx, perhaps very similar to the ID Buggy that VW showed in Geneva.

Perhaps unsurprisingly—even perhaps thankfully—only 6 percent of our readers thought bringing back something like the Gazelle SSK, a mis-proportioned version of the 1920s Mercedes-Benz roadster, was a good idea.

No matter what you'd like to see return to the road, remember that if we didn't include your favorite car, it doesn't really matter, because our polls are just for fun, and no one relies on them—usually not even us.