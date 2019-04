2020 Ford Escape Hybrid, Byton M-Byte, Lightning Strike: Today's Car News

2020 Ford Escape

The Ford Escape Hybrid will make a comeback for 2020—with a plug-in hybrid, too. Chinese Tesla rival Byton reveals the M-byte testing in winter. The Lightning Strike electric motorcycle is out. And our latest Twitter poll asks what kind of electric-car racing matters most. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

When the updated Ford Escape arrives for 2020, the new model will include a hybrid for the first time since 2012. It will also have a plug-in hybrid version with up to 30 miles of electric range.

Byton revealed pictures of an all-wheel-drive electric M-Byte SUV undergoing winter testing in China.

The new Lightning Strike electric motorcycle will start at $12,998 with 100 miles of range in the city. Top of the line versions will offer more power, longer range, and DC fast charging.

Our latest Twitter poll asks readers if they think inviting electric cars to LeMons will give the technology a boost, or if other higher-profile spectator racing is more important.

Finally, New York and Los Angeles are moving forward with proposals to be the first cities in the U.S. to implement congestion pricing.

