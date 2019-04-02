Lightning Strikes twice with second, affordable electric motorcycle

Apr 2, 2019

Lightning Strike

Great as the bike may be, the best thing about the new Lightning Strike electric motorcycle may be its name.

Perhaps in an effort to beat the Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric bike to market, Lightning introduced its new, more mainstream Strike last week.

Unlike the LiveWire or the new Zero SR/F, the Lightning Strike is a sportbike, with riders hunched over the tankalthough it's much more subtle than Lightning's first effort, the LS-218, named for its top speed in a standing record run for an electric motorcycle on the Bonneville Salt Flats. The LS-218 also set a record at the Pikes Peak hillclimb in 2013.

CHECK OUT: Zero SR/F electric motorcycle charges in an hour—without the hunt for DC fast chargers

The Strike will have "only" a 150-mph top speed, but will be significantly more affordable than the $38,888 LS-218.

The Strike will offer three trim levels starting at $12,998 with a 10-kilowatt-hour battery pack that's expected to offer 100 miles of range in the city or 70 miles on the highway. It comes standard with a 3.3 kilowatt charger and J-1772 port that can recharge the bike in two to three hours on a standard public charger. A 6.7-kw charger that can cut the charge time in half is optional.

DON'T MISS: No more rumble: Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle arrives in August, costs more than $30,000

For another $4,000, the Midrange Strike gets a 15-kwh battery good for 150 city miles or 105 on the highway.

The two lower trims get a 90 horsepower motor with 180 pound-feet of torque and a top speed of 135 mph. They also have USB connections on top of the gas tank

The top-trim Carbon Edition sells for $19,998, and gets a boost to 120 hp and the 150-mph top speed. It also gets a 20-kwh battery and comes standard with the 6.7-kw charger, which can replenish its bigger battery in a little over 3 hours. It also offers DC fast charging capability that can deliver 100 miles of range in 20 minutes or a full charge in about 35 minutes. To justify its name, the Carbon Edition also adds carbon-fiber bodywork, upgraded Brembo brakes, and Ohlins suspension.

