President Obama inspects the 2011 Chevrolet Volt

Our current President, Donald Trump, has made it abundantly clear where he stands on electric cars.

It’s quite a contrast to our former President, Barack Obama, whose administration widely supported policy fostering more fuel-efficient vehicles, greener energy, and the path to more vehicles that plug in.

This weekend marks the last one for which buyers of the Chevrolet Volt can claim the full federal electric vehicle tax credit. It’s also a time when new dealer stocks of the Volt are dwindling.

Given that, there’s just one little thing that we’d like to hold Obama to. Back in 2012, he sounded pretty decided on at least one of the vehicles he’d put in the garage after being president: the Chevy Volt.

“Five years from now when I’m not president anymore, I’ll buy one and drive it myself,” Obama promised auto workers—1,500 of them—at a UAW event in Detroit in 2012.

He’d already visited the LG Chem plant in Holland Michigan, and the Detroit Hamtramck assembly plant. At Hamtramck he attempted to drive the Volt but the Secret Service stepped in. “It was nice; I’ll bet it drives real good,” he said.

At the time, it didn’t sound entirely like grandstanding. But we’re not entirely sure if as a former President, Obama is allowed to drive a car.

Over the past several weeks, Green Car Reports has reached out in several different ways to Obama's office, and we haven’t received a response.

We know that prior to becoming President, Obama drove a Chrysler 300, and earlier, a Ford Escape Hybrid and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

So President Obama, buy that Volt if you haven’t already. The Volt was an exemplar of how automakers could rise to the challenge of selling a plug-in vehicle in all 50 states, that could cover every passenger-car use case. It brought new luster to GM’s reputation, and represents one of those rare times when a company rose to the challenge and made a bigger step than regulation required.