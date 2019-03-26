Tesla upgrades, Nissan Leaf Plus drive, more Volvo plug-ins: Today's Car News





Electra Meccanica eRoadster, an electric Intermeccanica Speedster replica

The first features of Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability are starting to show up in customers cars. The Nissan Leaf Plus goes long on range, light on charging worries. Volvo underestimated the demand for its plug-in hybrids and is gearing up to produce more. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Reports in Tesla forums and YouTube videos over the weekend began showing new features of Tesla's long-promised Full Self-Driving Capability. The cars still can't substitute for a human driver, but videos show them navigating through parking lots to their owners, yielding to merging cars, and warning drivers of upcoming red lights. Some reports even show cars with a new, faster Autopilot processor chip being shipped to Tesla stores.

After an anxiety-inducing range test in Oregon last week, we made a similar drive in the 215-mile Nissan Leaf and found we had extra miles at the end of the drive.

Volvo's CEO revealed that the company underestimated the demand for its plug-in hybrids, and will boost production to 25 percent of the company's output by the end of the year.

When it released the electric ID Buggy concept earlier this month, Volkswagen announced that it hopes to share its new MEB electric-car platform with other, smaller automakers. Our Twitter poll this week asks readers what VW kit cars they'd like to see come back as production electric models.

After Volkswagen announced 70 new electric cars based on its MEB electric platform, the company's Audi subsidiary revealed another new electric model in an interview with a British publication. The latest "e-tron GT" will be an electric sedan the size of the Audi A4.

Finally, the city's first self-driving shuttle service is scheduled to open in New York, at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The service, operated by Optimus Ride, looks set to beat GM's Cruise onto New York State roads.

