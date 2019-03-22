Tesla Autopilot ranking, GM EV investment, VW battery pact, Faraday fire sale: Today's Car News

Mar 22, 2019

2020 Volkswagen ID Neo spy shots

A new study is not kind to Tesla's Autopilot. GM announces a new electric Chevrolet to sell alongside the Bolt EV—but it wouldn't say what. Volkswagen forms an alliance to develop European batteries for EVs. And Faraday Future hosts a fire sale. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Facing criticism from President Trump for idling five factories and building some new SUVs in Mexico, GM announced that it will build a new Chevrolet EV in Michigan, before a new line of electric vehicles arrives from Cadillac.

In a new ranking of self-driving systems, Tesla fell behind big competitors working to build self-driving taxi services, such as Google's Waymo, GM's Cruise, and Ford's self-driving divisionway behind.

German automakers are surging ahead in building electric cars, but they still don't have their own batteries to put in them. A new European Battery Union formed by Volkswagen aims to change that.

And startup automaker Faraday Future has begun selling things right and leftthings other than its cars. The company put its former factory site in Las Vegas up for sale, and sold its California headquarters in a leaseback deal. In the meantime, its Chinese parent company says it will release its first electric car in three months.

Spy photographers capture the electric BMW iX3 during winter testing. The iX3, expected to be built in China and sold in the U.S. starting in 2021, will be the first model to use the company's advanced fifth-generation battery-pack architecture.

Finally, a group of big pickups did a poor job protecting passengers in the latest crash tests by the IIHS.

