Which electric SUV would you buy? Take our Twitter poll





Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y will be the first model from the company to launch into a sea of electric competitors.

Mainstream automakers, from Audi, BMW and Jaguar to Hyundai and Kia have announced new electric SUVs that are either already on the market or will be in the next few months. The Model Y is not expected to go on sale until late next year—and even then, for higher-end versions that will cost more than Tesla's promised $39,000 price point. More affordable, short-range versions will follow later, in typical Tesla fashion.

Now that we know a lot more about the Model Y following its unveiling last week, as well as about its competition, we thought this would be a good time to ask our Twitter followers which electric SUV they'd like to buy. We've constrained our choices to the Model Y, along with other electric SUVs that are either already for sale or likely to be by mid-year.

Since early versions of the Model Y are expected to sell at closer to luxury-car prices—and many competitors won't roll out until the end of this year or early next—we haven't limited the choices by price.

Our Twitter-poll question for this week is "Which electric SUV would you buy?"

Which electric SUV would you buy?

— Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) March 19, 2019

The choices include:

- The Model Y, with between 230 and 300 miles of range, for between $40,000 and perhaps $65,000 or $70,000 for a long-range Performance version.

- The Hyundai Kona Electric, which has just gone on sale, and was one of our Best Car to Buy finalists for 2019. It is rated at 258 miles of range and costs $37,495 including freight.

- The Audi e-tron quattro, which is expected to hit dealerships around June with a rated range of about 225 miles and a price of $75,795. (That's about $12,000 less than the cheapest Tesla Model X.)

- And the Jaguar I-Pace, another Green Car Reports Best Car to Buy finalist, which has been on sale since December, starting at $70,525 with 238 miles of range.

We've skipped over the 2019 Kia Niro Electric and 2020 Kia Soul electric, to get a broader sense of where the Model Y will fit for our readers, and because those cars arguably aren't SUVs.

As always, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because of low sample size, and because our readers are self-selected.