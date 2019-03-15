2020 Tesla Model Y reveal, more VW diesel charges, Audi reuses batteries: Today's Car News





Tesla Model Y - introduction, Hawthorne CA, March 2019

The 2020 Tesla Model Y officially broke cover Thursday night in LA. The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed new charges against Volkswagen, related to its diesels. And Audi has found a unique way to reuse battery packs from its upcoming e-tron SUV lineup. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla held a big reveal party to show its long-awaited fourth model, the Model Y small SUV. It will offer a tiny, optional third-row seat, but will forgo the "falcon wing" doors of the Model X in favor of conventional rear doors.

The Model Y is based on the Model 3, and we took a look at a few of the differences as well as the similarities.

The SEC has brought charges against VW for allegedly defrauding bond investors in its diesel emissions cheating case, after the company settled charges with the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

As automakers scramble to find ways to reuse the expensive battery packs from their electric cars, Audi has found an innovative solution: It is upgrading the factory tugs and forklifts in its factories with second-life batteries from its electric cars.

Spy photographers have caught a new baby electric Audi SUV, the Q2 L e-tron, undergoing winter testing. The model will likely go on sale in China later this year.

Finally, don't let your wheels fall off! Chrysler is recalling nearly 48,000 Pacifica minivans, including Pacifica Hybrids, for a faulty front suspension arm that could allow the right front wheel to separate and cause a crash.

