Mazda rotary hybrids, Ford F-250 XL Hybrid, EPA ethanol push: Today's Car News

Mar 14, 2019

Teaser for Tesla Model Y electric SUV due for reveal in 2019

The EPA releases a proposal to increase ethanol blends, even in the summer when it can increase smog. Mazda may have more plans for its rotary engine technology than a single new hybrid. Conversion company XL Hybrids releases its new Heavy Duty Ford F-250 Hybrid pickup. And we run down the best deals for March. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Mazda's lead powertrain executive suggested that the company might be working on a whole line of hybrids with varying amounts of electric range to use with its new rotary-powered range extender.

The EPA released a proposal to increase sales of E15 ethanol at more stations and year-round in an effort to boost the crop-based fuel. Burning more ethanol in the summer months has been tied to increasing smog.

Boston-based upfitter XL rolled out its Heavy Duty Ford F-250 Hybrid at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis last week. It joins their light-duty F-150 Hybrid, and introduces a plug-in hybrid system to a higher weight class than original-equipment truck makers are planning. 

Our best deals on hybrid, plug-in, and electric cars for March includes a long-range electric, as well as some great lease deals.

A new report by the IIHS shows that nearly half the cars sold in 2018 were equipped with automatic emergency braking, and more than half of all models make the system standard. Tesla and Volvo make the system standard across their lineups.

And stay tuned for more details on the planned launch of the Tesla Model Y tonight!

