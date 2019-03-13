VW widens electric net, Karma Vision, FCA emissions recall: Today's Car News

Mar 13, 2019

Teaser for Karma Pininfarina concept debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

Teaser for Karma Pininfarina concept debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

Volkswagen dramatically expanded its already big plans for electric cars. Karma released its vision for the next 10 years with three new or updated models. FCA will recall more than 860,000 gas-powered cars for failing on-road emissions tests. And our latest Twitter poll shows which versions of the Tesla Model 3 may generate the most interest. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

At its annual meeting in Germany Tuesday, the company announced a planned second wave of electric cars based on its "affordable" new MEB EV platform. The new wave will add 20 to the existing plan for 50 new electric models, and boost the company's overall EV production from 15 million to 22 million.

Karma, which is continuing to build new versions of the former Fisker Karma, announced plans to release two new models, as well as update its original Karma Revero.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 860,000 older gas models to replace catalytic converters, because they don't meet emissions standards in on-road driving.

Our latest Twitter poll shows that most Model 3 buyers are still interested in Long Range cars, at least among our own Twitter followers. The new Standard Range Plus also proved popular, however.

Bugatti plans to reissue its Baby, a 3/4-scale replica of the racing Type 35, this time with electric power.

Finally, the economy may look like it's booming in some areas, but car dealers aren't among them. A new report by industry-bible Automotive News shows that inventory levels are at their highest since 2009 as demand for new cars isn't keeping up with production.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Fiat Concept Centoventi electric car opens Mopar toolbox, looks beyond 500e Fiat Concept Centoventi electric car opens Mopar toolbox, looks beyond 500e
Electrified Bell Nexus concept shows how Uber Air could take off Electrified Bell Nexus concept shows how Uber Air could take off
Production Sono Sion solar-assisted car makes appearance Production Sono Sion solar-assisted car makes appearance
Audi e-tron Sportback electric SUV edges closer to production form Audi e-tron Sportback electric SUV edges closer to production form
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.