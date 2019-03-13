VW widens electric net, Karma Vision, FCA emissions recall: Today's Car News





Teaser for Karma Pininfarina concept debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

Volkswagen dramatically expanded its already big plans for electric cars. Karma released its vision for the next 10 years with three new or updated models. FCA will recall more than 860,000 gas-powered cars for failing on-road emissions tests. And our latest Twitter poll shows which versions of the Tesla Model 3 may generate the most interest. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

At its annual meeting in Germany Tuesday, the company announced a planned second wave of electric cars based on its "affordable" new MEB EV platform. The new wave will add 20 to the existing plan for 50 new electric models, and boost the company's overall EV production from 15 million to 22 million.

Karma, which is continuing to build new versions of the former Fisker Karma, announced plans to release two new models, as well as update its original Karma Revero.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 860,000 older gas models to replace catalytic converters, because they don't meet emissions standards in on-road driving.

Our latest Twitter poll shows that most Model 3 buyers are still interested in Long Range cars, at least among our own Twitter followers. The new Standard Range Plus also proved popular, however.

Bugatti plans to reissue its Baby, a 3/4-scale replica of the racing Type 35, this time with electric power.

Finally, the economy may look like it's booming in some areas, but car dealers aren't among them. A new report by industry-bible Automotive News shows that inventory levels are at their highest since 2009 as demand for new cars isn't keeping up with production.

