Best deals on electric, plug-in, and hybrid cars for March 2019





2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

As more and more long-range electric cars such as the Audi e-tron quattro, the long-range Nissan Leaf Plus, and the Kia Niro and Soul EVs make their way onto the market, some are starting to offer great deals.

Every month, our partners at CarsDirect.com sift through all the deals offered that month to find those that represent the best long-term value for drivers. For leases, this breaks down the overall monthly costs including amortizing any "down payment" capitalized cost reduction and fees.

This month, they found lease deals for as low as an effective $239 a month, as well as some deals for purchasers.

Electric cars

On electric cars, CarsDirect found two different deals, one for customers who plan to buy, another for lessees.

With new competition from the $35,000 base Model 3 as well as the long-range Nissan Leaf Plus, Chevrolet is offering big discounts for buyers of the 2019 Chevy Bolt EV of up to 14 percent off MSRP for the 238-mile electric model. All customers can get 10 percent off, and those switching from a non-GM vehicle that's newer than 1998 get an additional 4 percent off.

Buyers who want to finance can also get 0-percent financing for a full six years, though they can't get both the cash discount and the 0-percent offer. CarsDirect says the cash offer will likely save buyers more money.

The offer is good on both base Bolt LTs and top-level Bolt Premiers through April 1. On the downside, the Bolt's tax credit will be cut from $7,500 to $3,750 on April 1, although the Bolt will still be eligible for state and local incentives.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

For drivers who would rather lease, Hyundai is offering the 2019 Ioniq Electric, with 124 miles of range, for $239 a month for 36 months with $2,500 due at signing. California residents can use the state's $2,500 for the down payment and pay an effective $239 a month, which is actually cheaper than the Ioniq Electric's closest gasoline sibling, the Elantra, at $250 a month.

For those outside California, in places with lower tax incentives, the deal works out to an effective cost of $308 a month, which is cheaper than a Nissan Leaf at $330. The offer expires April 1.

Hyundai has recently expanded Ioniq electric sales to 8 other states that follow California's zero emissions vehicle standards (Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), but availability is limited.

2019 Honda Clarity

Plug-in hybrid

Now that the Chevrolet Volt has gone out of production, the 2018 Honda Clarity PHEV is the best deal on a plug-in hybrid, as it has been for the past several months.

The Clarity PHEV comes with as much as $11,000 in factory leas cash in states outside California (and Oregon) that follow the state's zero-emissions vehicle mandate. In those states, Honda is offering the Clarity PHEV for $209 a month for 36 months through April 1. In California and Oregon, it costs $99 a month more.

At an effective $273 a month, it's $10 a month cheaper than a Honda Fit.

2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Hybrid

The longstanding best deal on a hybrid on our list is the Ford Fusion Hybrid, a big, comfortable car that gets a 42 mpg EPA rating in combined city and highway driving (and isn't far from that either way.)

Ford is offering the 2019 Fusion Hybrid for $179 a month for 36 months, with $3,019 due at signing. That's $50 a month less than the less efficient (and on paper less expensive) non-hybrid Fusion. For 2019, all Fusions offer Ford's Co-Pilot 360 suite of automatic driver safety aids, such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

The only downside is, the lease offers only 10,500 miles a year, rather than the 12,000 miles a year that most leases do.