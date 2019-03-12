Future Fiat 500e, Sono Sion solar, Twitter poll: Today's Car News





Image from 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric-car ad by Ourisman Chevrolet, Rockville, Maryland

Tesla opened its reservation bank for the quick and giant Semi. Sono revealed the production version of its Sion solar-assisted electric cars. A Fiat Chrysler executive confirmed that the company will offer a longer-range replacement for the Fiat 500e electric car next year. And our latest Twitter poll asks whether Tesla stores still matter to buyers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

President Trump's new budget proposal aims to save 5 percent of non-military spending—in part by doing away with the tax credit for electric cars.

Chief marketing officer Olivier François confirmed that Fiat Chrysler is working on a long-range replacement for the Fiat 500e, which has been on the market since 2014.

Crowdfunded German startup Sono Motors revealed the production version of its solar-assisted electric car, which it says will go on sale later this year with a range of about 159 miles on grid power, and up to another 21 miles a day on solar power.

After Tesla announced that it would close all its stores, and then backtracked and said it will keep most of them open, we decided to ask our Twitter followers how much the stores still matter.

As it prepares to return to the U.S. market, former Pikes Peak record-holder Peugeot trash-talked Volkswagen's new record, set with its electric ID R race car in June, saying it can go faster.

Finally, Honda adds 1.1 million more SUVs, minivans, and hybrids to the Takata airbag recall.

_______________________________________

